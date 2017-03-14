Jamie Siraj returns to BFL cage against Wesley Bowman on April 29

Battlefield Fight League heads back to Coquitlam, B.C. on April 29 for BFL 48 and a bantamweight tussle between Jamie Siraj and Wesley Bowman has been added to the fight card.

This will be Siraj’s fifth appearance in the BFL cage, while Bowman will be making his promotional debut.

Siraj (3-2) is coming off a submission loss to the current BFL 135-pound champion Cole Smith at BFL 46 last October. Prior to that bout, Siraj was crowned the BFL champ at BFL 44 when he tapped out Nick Ghaeni.

Bowman (0-2) has yet to pick up a victory on his pro rap sheet, however one of his two losses comes to current UFC fighter and serious prospect Aiemann Zahabi. Most recently Bowman lost to Patrick Ward at Saturday Night Fights in November of last year.

BFL 48 goes down from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. on April 29. Headlining the card is heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar, who looks to keep the belt around his waist against Joe Yager.