This week we are joined again by Adam Martin from The MMA Review Podcast to preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson. The UFC’s return to London features a main event between top ten Light Heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson, and we preview all of the fights taking place on this Fight Pass exclusive event.

In the second half of the show we discuss the results of last weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, UFC Heavyweight Ben Rothwell’s potential USADA violation, UFC Welterweight Albert Tumenov signing with Russian MMA promotion Absolute Championship Berkut, and Tony Ferguson’s post-UFC 209 payment issues.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer 342: Manuwa vs Anderson Preview and More

