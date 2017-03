MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 107 staff picks

For the first UFC Fight Pass streamed card of 2017, we return to the O 2 Arena in London, England for UFC Fight 107. It may not catch the eye of most casual viewers or have the highest notable fighters in the world, but the card is definitely something to brighten a dedicated viewer’s Saturday afternoon. In the main event, light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson will meet in a 25-minute battle to solidify themselves at the top of their division.

Following a year layoff to recovery from injury and a second-career loss, Manuwa (16-2) returned in devastating fashion by knocking out cold Ovince St. Preux at UFC 204 to produce one of the best UFC knockouts of 2016. With 14 of 16 victories coming by way of knockout, Manuwa is looking to make it a short and quick night in front of his hometown.

Anderson (9-2) began his career run with the UFC by competing on and winning The Ultimate Fighter 19 light heavyweight tournament. He now sits in the UFC with six victories, lastly defeating scrapper Sean O’Connell back in December of last year. Anderson is hoping to impress in his rival’s homeland by picking up his first victory within the main event spotlight.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson. What are your picks for Saturday’s card? Feel free to leave who you think will come out victorious in the comment section below.

2017 Records following UFC Fight Night 106:

1. Nick Godin: 23-11

2. Mike Skytte: 22-12

3. Wesley Riddle: 20-14 (-1)

3. Jason Burgos: 20-14 (-1)

5. Jeremy Brand: 19-15 (-3)

6. Suraj Sukumar: 18-10

7. Justin Pierrot: 15-15

8. Davey Rudolph: 17-13

9. Davey Caplice: 11-8

10. Michael DeSantis: 4-5

Jimi Manuwa (16-2) vs. Corey Anderson (10-2)

Jeremy Brand – Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Anderson via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Manuwa via Round 3 TKO

Justin Pierrot – N/A

Davey Rudolph – Manuwa via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Manuwa via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Manuwa: 7

Staff picking Anderson: 1

Gunnar Nelson (15-2-1) vs. Alan Jouban (15-4)

Jeremy Brand – Nelson via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Nelson via Round 3 Submission

Mike Skytte – Nelson via Round 3 Submission

Nick Godin – Nelson via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Nelson via Round 3 Submission

Suraj Sukumar – Nelson via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – N/A

Davey Rudolph – Nelson via Round 2 Submission

Davey Caplice – Nelson via Round 2 Submission

Michael DeSantis – Nelson via Round 2 Submission

Dan Cohen – Nelson via Round 2 Submission

Staff picking Nelson: 10

Staff picking Jouban: 0

Brad Pickett (26-13) vs. Marlon Vera (8-3-1)

Jeremy Brand – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Pickett via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Pickett via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – N/A

Davey Rudolph – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Pickett via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Pickett: 10

Staff picking Vera: 0

Arnold Allen (11-1) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (13-2)

Jeremy Brand – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Allen via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Allen via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Amirkhani via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – N/A

Davey Rudolph – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Amirkhani via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Allen: 2

Staff picking Amirkhani: 8

MAIN IMAGE: