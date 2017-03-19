Report: Battlefield FC gives fighters IOU’s following first event

Battlefield FC put on their first event this past weekend from the Seoul Olympic Hall in Seoul, Korea. The fight card went off with a bang, but according to one fighter it didn’t go without a hiccup.
Grappling competitor, Jeff Glover, let his fans know on Instagram that the promotion did not pay any of their fighters. “Battlefield MMA owes me ALOT of money,” said Glover. “No one got paid , and we’re all givin i owe yous.”
Glover competed against Korea’s own Wan Gi Chae in a 154-pound grappling bout. The two went the distance and the bout ended in a draw.
The main event at Battlefield saw Igor Svirid take on Joe Ray. Svirid took home the win with a first round submission.
The most notable name on the card was co-main event fighter Sarah Kaufman, who secured a unanimous decision victory over Jessy Rose-Clark. This was the Victoria, B.C. native’s first bout and first win since being cut by the UFC in December 2015.