Bellator returns to PPV with Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at MSG

After years of waiting, it was hardly a matter of whether or not the fight would be booked. It was more-so a matter of when. And the time has finally come.

After years of back-and-forth between the two, “The Axe Murderer” Wanderlei Silva will return to take on “The American Gangster”, “The Bad Guy”, Chael Sonnen. The two will meet in the main event of Bellator 180 this June which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The bout was first confirmed by the Associated Press.

Silva (35-12-1, 1NC) will return to action having not fought since March 3, 2013. In his last outing, he knocked out Brian Stann in a slugfest live from Japan. This was Silva’s return to light heavyweight and earned him Knockout & Fight of the Night honors. Along with the deal with Bellator MMA, Wanderlei Silva is also working with RIZIN FF. He was set to have a trilogy fight with Mirko Cro Cop under the RIZIN banner in December before Silva was forced out of the contest and replaced by “King Mo”.

Sonnen (29-15-1) will be looking to rebound following a first-round submission loss to Tito Ortiz in January. Prior to this, he had not fought since a November 2013 loss to Rashad Evans.

Scott Coker is promising the most stacked Bellator card to date to be put together for Bellator 180 and their return to PPV.

No other fights are confirmed for the card.

