India to host the fifth edition of Brave Combat Federation

​Brave Combat Federation which is Asia’s largest Mixed Martial Arts organization has announced to host the fifth edition of the event in Mumbai, India. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 at Mumbai, in The Dome Stadium of National Sports Club of India. This was announced during the official press conference that was held in Brazil after the third edition of the event. Brave Combat Federation features athletes from 23 nations from 5 continents. 9 Indian athletes have been qualified to sign contracts with the promotion which is the biggest in Asia. Brave Combat Federation is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is the Commander of the Royal Guard Special Force, Bahrain and the First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth & Sports, Bahrain.

“We view this event as the next step towards strengthening diplomatic, cultural and economic ties between India and Bahrain. We are excited to kick off our 2017 India event calendar with the event in Mumbai,” said President of Brave Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid. “Our event in India will be the perfect way to pay tribute to the great nation of India and honor the spirit of Mumbai. Indian athletes had been making their presence felt in various combat sports in the international level. It is time for India to go for glory. India is the emerging market in our strategy to grow the brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region.”

Brave Combat Federation has announced to invest in upcoming projects in India. Focusing on talent development and media relations, Brave has completed the first phase of investment in talent relations after signing Indian athletes. The Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion which is also the largest in Asia have been on a constant expansion phase holding events in GCC, India and Brazil. The latest talent signed with Brave Combat Federation includes Pawan Maan Singh, Bharat Khandare, Hardeep Rai, Chaitanya Gavali, Gurdarshan Mangat, Abdul Muneer, Atif Mohammad, Mohammed Farhad and Suny Khatri. Brave has already announced Indian fighters will be a part of their upcoming promotions that will take place in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.