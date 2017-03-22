Penn/Siver, Boetsch/Hendricks amongst new additions to the UFC’s return to OKC

Tonight on their weekly news program ‘UFC Tonight’, the UFC announced that they were heading back to Oklahoma City. They also announced a handful of fights that would be featured on the card. Including the return of two former champions.

Hall of Famer BJ Penn (16-11-2) will return following a devastating knockout loss to Mexican prospect Yair Rodriguez in January. Penn will face German striker Dennis Siver (22-11, 1NC). This was supposed to Penn’s return fight after he came back from retirement in 2016. Penn and Siver were set to do battle at UFC 199 before Siver was forced out due to injury. The German enters OKC having not fought since June of 2015.

Maine’s Tim Boetsch (20-11) looks to rebound from a submission loss to ‘Jacare’ in February when he takes on former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks (18-6) in what will be Hendricks’ 2nd fight at middleweight. In his middleweight debut in February whilst on Canadian soil, Hendricks outlasted former Bellator champion Hector Lombard to win a unanimous decision. Prior to the loss at the hands of ‘Jacare’ Souza, Boetsch had won two-straight via knockout.

Also announced; “The Lil Bulldog” Felice Herrig will return against Russia’s Justine Kish. TUF 23’s Josh Stansbury will also return to action as he takes on Jeremy Kimball.

UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma City will take place on June 25 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. No fight currently announced will headline the card. More fights, including the main event, will be announced in the coming weeks.

