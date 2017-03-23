Douglas Lima interested in June title defense against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 180

Douglas Lima reclaimed his Bellator Welterweight Championship in November of last year, knocking out Andrey Koreshkov and avenging his previous loss to the Russian.

Since then, the title picture at 170-pounds has been at somewhat of a standstill. There were reports that the winner of Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward in January would determine the next #1 contender. Just prior to that fight, it was announced that Canada’s Rory MacDonald had signed with the promotion, and the rumors started that he may receive the next title shot.

But now, with Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald being set for May, Douglas Lima appears uninterested in having to wait for that fight to play out to determine the next challenger. Instead, it appears as though he wants to take on Bellator’s newest signing, Lorenz Larkin, in what is set to be Bellator MMA’s biggest card to date.

On Wednesday he spoke to The MMA Report’s Jason Floyd. Check out the full interview below.

When asked whether or not he was interested in waiting for the winner of Daley-MacDonald, Lima had this to say.

“Man, I really don’t wanna wait that long. I think june is the perfect time, so i’m shooting to fight on [Bellator 180] in new york. i don’t know if it’s going to happen yet, but larkin is definitely the name that i would like to fight against.”

Bellator CEO Scott Coker is promising that the Bellator 180 card will be the promotion’s “biggest and best” event yet. A fight between Douglas Lima & Lorenz Larkin joining Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione would make a strong claim that they are on board with making this their best fight card ever.

