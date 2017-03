Invicta FC 22 “Evinger vs. Kunitskaya II” results

Invicta FC returned to the Scottish Rites Hall in Kansas City, MO for their 22nd event tonight, live on UFC FightPass. The main event saw bantamweight queen Tonya Evinger defeat challenger Yana Kunitskaya in a rematch of their controversial Invicta FC 21 bout. In the co-main event, Atomweight Champion Ayaka Hamasaki moved up to challenge Livia Renata Souza for the vacant strawweight title that ended in a lopsided victory for the former 115 lbs. queen.

Invicta FC 22 results below

Tonya Evinger def. Yana Kunitskaya via submission (RNC) at 4:32 of Round 2

Livia Renata Souza def. Ayaka Hamasaki via KO (Punches) at 1:41 of Round 1

Jodie Esquibel def. DeAnna Bennett via Split Decision

Ashley Cummins def. Amber Brown via Unanimous Decision

Sunna Davidsdottir def. Mallory Martin via Unanimous Decision

Miranda Maverick def. Kalyn Schwartz via submission (Armbar) at 3:01 of Round 1

Felicia Spencer def. Madison McElhaney via Unanimous Decision

