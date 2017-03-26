Sucka Voice Radio Episode 002: Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy

Sucka Voice Radio or The Sucka Voice Radio Hour is back. To be honest, we can’t figure out or decide which name to stick with, but Dave thinks hour at the end makes it look better aesthetically.

On this episode Jeremy and Dave kick things off talking about the intro to the podcast, a bit of banter about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, Bellator 175 and the return of “Rampage” Jackson.

Following the opening chatter, the fellas welcome Jeremy “JBC” Kennedy who is fresh off a victory over Rony Jason in Brazil. They discuss his victory, winning in Jason’s backyard, how he felt as the enemy, his thoughts on his performance after thinking about it for a couple of weeks, the call-out of Andre Fili and Darren Elkins and much more.

The show ends with Dave talking about his upcoming RDS road-trip, which will take him across Canada visiting fans and companies that love his apparel brand.

Make sure you follow both on social media.

Jeremy Brand

Instagram – @Jeremy_604

Twitter – @JeremyBrand604

Snapchat – @jbrand604

Dave Boyce

Instagram – @ThisBoyceLife

Twitter – @ThisBoyceLife

Snapchat – @ThisBoyceLife

Check out Dave’s other projects over at This Boyce Life