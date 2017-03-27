Dillon Danis vs. Jake Shields set for SUG4 main event

The main event of Submission Underground 4 (SUG4) has been set, as two SUG veterans, Dillon Danis and Jake Shields do battle.

The bout and entire main card for the May 14 event was announced today on FloGrappling.com.

Danis took on AJ Agazarm in the main event of SUG3 and was able to beat him in overtime. Danis has spent a lot of the last couple of years training with UFC bad boy Conor McGregor.

Shields beat Chris Lytle in the very first SUG event in July 2016. Shields a black belt in what he calls “American Jiu-Jitsu” has taken to the mats much more over the past couple of years.

If in the Pacific Northwest you can watch the SUG4 card live at Portland’s Roseland Theate, which has been home to each and every SUG event.

The Submission Underground 4 main card is as follows.

Dillon Danis vs. Jake Shields

​Paulo Miyao vs. Urijah Faber

Michael Perez vs. Nathan Orchard

John Combs vs. Gilbert Burns

The entire card will air live on FloGrappling.com.