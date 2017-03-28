Watch the Bellator: NYC news conference today at 9 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

On June 24 Bellator will make their way to New York City for a marquee event that will air live on pay-per-view. Tuesday, the stars of the show will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and you can catch the video feed above.

“Bellator: NYC” goes down on June 24 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Bellator: NYC news conference will feature Bellator President Scott Coker, main event fighters Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, co-main event combatants Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione, as well as Lorenz Larkin, Douglas Lima, Michael Chandler and Brent Primus.

The PPV portion of the card will be entitled Bellator: NYC, while the prelims Bellator 180. The current Bellator 180 and “Bellator: NYC” lineup looks as follows:

“Bellator: NYC”

Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Champ Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin – Welterweight Championship

Champ Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus – Lightweight Championship

Bellator 180

James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida

Aaron Pico vs. TBA