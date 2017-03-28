Watch the Bellator: NYC news conference today at 9 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

On June 24 Bellator will make their way to New York City for a marquee event that will air live on pay-per-view. Tuesday, the stars of the show will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and you can catch the video feed above.
“Bellator: NYC” goes down on June 24 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Bellator: NYC news conference will feature Bellator President Scott Coker, main event fighters Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, co-main event combatants Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione, as well as Lorenz Larkin, Douglas Lima, Michael Chandler and Brent Primus.
The PPV portion of the card will be entitled Bellator: NYC, while the prelims Bellator 180. The current Bellator 180 and “Bellator: NYC” lineup looks as follows:
“Bellator: NYC”
Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione
Champ Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin – Welterweight Championship
Champ Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus – Lightweight Championship
Bellator 180
James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida
Aaron Pico vs. TBA