Brave 4 sets record and will be broadcast to 48 countries

Brave 4: Unstopabble will go down in history as the event that crowned the first ever Brave Combat Federation champion, with a Featherweight title fight between Masio Fullen and Elias Boudegzdame. In a different page, the event will also be historical for the promotion, with a record-breaking number of TV broadcasters around the world.

In total, 48 different countries worldwide will broadcast Brave 4 next Friday, March 31st. The list of broadcast partners includes some of the major networks around the world, like: OSN Sports (MENA), ABS CBN (Southeast Asia), Myx TV (USA), Claro TV (Latin America), and Combate (Brazil).

The remaining countries, not covered by the television deals, will have access to the fights through the online streaming at Brave’s official website www.bravefights.com

Brave 4 takes place at the IPIC Arena, in Abu Dhabi (UEA), on March 31st. The event will be headlined by Brave’s inaugural Featherweight title fight between Mexico’s Masio Fullen and Algeria’s Elias Boudegzdame. At the co-main event of the evening, two-division Middle Eastern champion Mohammad Fakhreddine will face Brazil’s prospect, and Anderson Silva’s sparring, Vinícius “Thunder” Cruz.

PRESIDENT MOHAMMED SHAHID ANNOUNCES HISTORICAL TV COVERAGE FOR BRAVE 4: