Joseph Morales Wins; Likely Signs with UFC

Elite flyweight prospect Joseph Morales defeated Sean Santella on Saturday night in front of a live audience that included UFC President Dana White.

According to reports, White met with Morales following the fight where he likely signed with the UFC. A source told MMASucka that if Morales won he would get offered a contract.

White was in attendance filming an upcoming episode of the UFC’s ‘Lookin For a Fight’ series.

Morales is now 8-0 and if he is signed to the UFC will likely make an immediate impact on the flyweight division. He is arguably a top 15 fighter in the division right now.

Morales is a very well-rounded fighter, fighting out of Team Alpha Male. Urijah Faber has been pushing for the UFC to sign Morales for years.

“He’s ready to step in for a UFC fight. We’ve had short notice UFC fight calls and his name is always thrown in the hat,” Faber told Champions.co last year. “The matchmakers know who he is and they have their eye on him. He’s going to break-out soon.”

According to Faber, Morales has been at Team Alpha Male for 13 years. He’s trained there since he was 10 years old.

In his time at Team Alpha Male he’s really become a complete fighter who’s dangerous in every facet of MMA.

While he’s not yet a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu he rolls like one according to teammates. And when you watch him fight you recognize how slick he is, especially in his fight vs Josh Pavia last year where he completely dominated the grappling exchanges.

On the feet, Morales has really good boxing. He has very good footwork and really picks-and-pops well.

If the UFC has indeed signed Morales, it’s one of the best signings of the year. He has the potential to be one of the best flyweight fighters in the world and it’ll be very exciting to watch him grow and prosper at the next level.

Joseph “Bopo” Morales :

Record: 8-0 | Division: Flyweight

Age: 23 | Height: 5’6 | Reach: N/A

KO: 1 | Sub: 4 |Gym: Team Alpha Male

Style: MMA

Strengths:

-Very slick Jiu-Jitsu

-Great footwork and technical striking

-Incredibly experienced for his age

Weakness: Well…he hasn’t shown us any yet. His competition is the only thing you can point to and question but even then he’s fought decent flyweights. As he rises in competition we’ll see what he needs to work on, but as of right now he looks like a very well-rounded fighter who could be the next big thing at 125.

