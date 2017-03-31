Jared Revel vs. Joe Levasseur takes place at BFL 48

Another professional bout has been added to Battlefield Fight League 48 (BFL 48) and local fans will be happy to hear about this one. Former BFL amateur middleweight champion Jared Revel will make his seventh BFL appearance against American Joe Levasseur.

Revel (4-1) has fought four of his five pro fights under the BFL banner and has been impressive in each and every outing. Of those four victories, all but one have come by way of stoppage. Most recently, the Revolution MMA fighter earned a unanimous decision against Hamza Salim, handing the American his first loss.

Levasseur (2-2) trains with Tri-Force MMA in Rhode Island and will be fighting for the first time in Canada. Both of Levasseur’s victories have come via first round submission. Levasseur fought twice in 2016 and is coming off a knockout loss to Sean Lally at Cage Titans 30.

Revel is the number three ranked pro middleweight in BFL and will look to climb the ranks in order to challenge for that championship later this year, or will Levasseur play spoiler to the local kid’s party.

BFL 48 goes down on April 29 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. and features a battle for the BFL heavyweight championship in the main event, as title holder Arjan Bhullar faces his toughest test to date in veteran Joe Yager. A grudge match takes place in the co-main event, as Craig Maclean takes on Tylor Nicholson.

