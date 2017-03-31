Matt Bessette defends CES MMA title against streaking Jeremy Spoon at CES 44

“The Mangler” Matt Bessette has been given his next title defense, and it comes in the form of Oklahoma’s Jeremy Spoon.

The featherweight title bout was announced on Friday.

Matt Bessette vs. Jeremy Spoon

Bessette (21-7) is an eight-fight veteran of the Bellator MMA cage, as well as a six-fight veteran of the CES MMA cage. A product of Hartford, Connecticut, “The Mangler” is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with four of those wins taking place under the CES banner, and the other two being held under Bellator MMA. He won the vacant CES MMA Featherweight Championship against Joe Pingitore in August of 2016 via submission. In January of this year, he started the new year right, by defending his title against Kevin Croom via third-round TKO.

Spoon (19-3, 1NC) fights out of Chickasha, Oklahoma and is currently red-hot. Undefeated in his last five bouts, Spoon has picked up Sugar Creek Showdown & Fists of Fury featherweight titles on his current run. He enters the bout with the utmost confidence and is almost certain that he will leave the cage with the CES MMA Featherweight Championship wrapped around his waist.

Here’s what the 21-7 defending champion had to saw regarding the bout.

“I like 22 a lot better than 21,” said “The Mangler” with a smile, referencing his impressive 21-7 record as a professional fighter. “I just can’t wait to get back in there. I love to fight, the people love to watch me fight — and I’m going to put on a show for them.”

Here is the response from the ultra-confident challenger.

“That belt is mine,” Spoon said with the confidence of a future champ. “I know Matt has a lot of fans, but they’re going to leave disappointed. That belt is mine, and there’s not a feeling in the world that’s going to compare to having it wrapped around my waist.”

CES 44 is set to take place on May 12 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

__________________

