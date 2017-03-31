Sucka Shots 6 is here, and for the first time we will cover a Bellator event. In its short history, this MMASucka.com exclusive podcast has exclusively covered UFC cards. The time has come to diversify.

As is always the case, we had a guest on to chat about their career in the sport. Then we analyzed this editions focus event–Bellator 175. The special guest this time was none other than Bellator star, and stalwart, David “Caveman” Rickels.

Sucka Shots 6: Bellator 175 analysis with David Rickels

During my chat with the “Caveman”, we covered his long tenure in the company, dream and future opponents (including calling out welterweight veteran and–Bellator fighter–Josh Koscheck), and his epic entrances.

After our chat we then picked winners for several key bouts on the Bellator 175 main card. The televised portion of the event features bouts between Chase Gormley and Sergei Kharitonov. A co-main event that pits Emmanuel Sanchez versus former bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao. And the headlining heated rematch between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive