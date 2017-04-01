Will Ronda Rousey head to WWE?

Since the fallout of Ronda Rousey’s defeat at the hands of UFC bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, there’s been much speculation that Rousey may be on her way out of the UFC organization, despite being ranked at number three in the UFC women’s bantamweight ranking.

With Wrestlemania on the horizon, many have wondered if not only Rousey will be making a return to WWE, but also will she be making an appearance at the big show. There’s no secret Rousey is a pro wrestling fan, and has even expressed interest of joining WWE in the near future. So it would make sense a lot of sense if Rousey were, in fact, to appear in WWE. it’s also worth noting that her old nemesis, Cristine Cyborg, has even suggested on Twitter that she and Rousey should have a WWE match while posting a video of her training with a female pro wrestler.

While touching upon the subject of the possibility of Rousey joining WWE, WWE CBO and on-screen performer, Stephanie McMahon, has even expressed her admiration for having Ronda Rousey join WWE during an interview with ESPN. “I would love for Ronda Rousey [to come to WWE],” McMahon said. “I know that she loves WWE and we certainly love her. It would be a match made in heaven. Hopefully, one day we’ll have that opportunity.” Another WWE on-screen performer, Paul Heyman, has also stated during an interview with Fox Sports that he believes Rousey can be successful in professional Wrestling. “I think the WWE audience would embrace Ronda Rousey with open arms,” Heyman stated. “Just her name recognition alone is huge. It doesn’t matter her past two experiences in UFC. All that matters is if she got involved in a story that people could relate to and could sink their teeth into and get excited about.”

However, regarding rumors on Ronda Rousey’s potential departure from MMA, it’s been reported that she has in fact hired a nutrition coach. While that doesn’t confirm that she will be returning to UFC or even prepping for a run in WWE, it seems clear at this time that Rousey is focusing on other projects such as landing more acting roles, and has even been more active in social and political views.

But as far as a run in the WWE goes, like many would say, never say never.