Desmond Green Feels UFC Debut Comes “At the Perfect Time”

Desmond Green will check an item off of his MMA bucket-list when he steps into the Octagon for the first time on Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York.

Green, who celebrated the fifth year anniversary of his professional MMA career on April 1, will meet unbeaten Team Alpha Male product Josh Emmett across from him in the cage.

“I think it’s a good match-up for me,” Green told MMASucka. “I’m the bigger, stronger fighter. I have more talent and I’m hungrier. I’m going to get the finish.”

Green is riding a four-fight winning streak spanning across three different promotions heading into his UFC debut. In his most recent outing in December, Green outlasted Martin Brown to earn a majority decision under the Titan FC banner, a promotion he was the former featherweight champion of. However, his scrap with Emmett will be a lightweight bout.

Green has fought at multiple weight classes throughout his career. He started off at lightweight, where he won a NEF title, before transitioning to featherweight. After a 165-pound catchweight and a one-off welterweight fight, Green said he’s found his home at 155-pounds.

Finding his optimal fighting weight was just one of the things Green has been trying to perfect before making the leap to the sport’s biggest stage.

“155 [pounds] is where I feel most comfortable at,” Green said. “It’s where I feel the best at and it’ll be my permanent weight class. It’ll be where I get my world title.”

With that decision made and 24 professional fights under his belt, “The Predator” feels his UFC debut can’t coincide any better with the stage of his career that he’s currently at.

“I feel like it’s the perfect time for me,” he said. “I had to figure out what weight class I wanted to be in, and I needed room to catch up on my stand-up and jiu-jitsu. I was already a great wrestler. I feel like I’m almost at my peak.”

It’s safe to say that Green has paid his dues in the sport without rushing into the UFC. He said that his title fights and championship wins in promotions like NEF and Titan FC have prepared him for what he called the biggest challenge of his career.

“I feel like I’ve gone through the fire,” Green said. “I’ve won a world title. I’m battle tested and improved, and I’m ready for anything that’s coming my way.”

Now that he’s gotten the opportunity to chase his dream, Green plans to make the most of it. He said that fans will be treated to an exciting fight where he will showcase his skills against Emmett, be it in stand-up or wrestling.

The fact that Green, a native of Rochester, NY, will get to make his UFC debut in Buffalo is the cherry on top of the proverbial ice cream sundae.

“I’m one of those guys that thrives off of the energy of my friends and family,” Green, who attended the University of Buffalo for five years, said. “It’s even better that it’s so close to home.”

The 27-year-old seems to have everything going for him: his ideal weight class, his hometown advantage, and the experience that comes with an 19-5 professional record. He’ll look to use those in his favor to leave a lasting impression on the minds of UFC fans.

“[After this fight], fans will want to know more about me and inquire into the next time I’ll be fighting.”