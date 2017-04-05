Rousimar Palhares set for Fight Nights Global debut

Rousimar “Toquinho” Palhares‘ Fight Nights Global debut is set as he takes on Russia’s Alexei Ivanov in June.

The bout was first reported by Brazil’s Combate.

Palhares (18-8) is a leg-lock specialist who has gained notoriety over the years due to holding onto submission holds for too long. He is coming off back-to-back knockout losses. Most recently he traveled to Poland and was on the receiving end of a brutal second round knockout at the hands of Michal Materla. Prior to this he was knocked out by current UFC welterweight Emil Weber Meek in 45 seconds in a Venator FC title bout. Prior to this current stretch, Palhares had won four straight, all by submission, against the likes of Jake Shields, Jon Fitch, Steve Carl, and Mike Pierce. He was released from the UFC following the win over Pierce due to holding the submission for too long. He then went on to win the WSOF welterweight title from Steve Carl, and again, held the hold for too long. He defended his welterweight title against Fitch and Shields and was released from the promotion following the latter due to, yet again, holding the submission for too long.

Ivanov (8-4) most recently was submitted by Gennadiy Kovalev in December. Prior to this, Ivanov had won five straight bouts, four of which by first round knockout. During that streak, he defeated 11-0 Kazakh prospect Mahir Mamedov and 23-11 veteran Jesse Juarez.

No other bouts are announced for the card, which will, according to Combate, take place on June 30.

