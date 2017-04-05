Contest: Win the all new Fusion Fight Gear ‘Bloodsport’ Rashguard

I’m sure you’ve always wanted to unleash your inner Frank Dux, well now is your chance. If you want to win the slickest rashguard in the game, then look no further. We are giving you a chance to take home the all new Fusion Fight Gear ‘Bloodsport’ rashguard.

If you are ready like Dux was, then check out the contest details below.

ENTRY DETAILS

Follow @MMASucka on Instagram/Twitter Follow @FusionFightGear on Instagram/Twitter Submit your best Frank Dux impression via either Instagram or Twitter along with the hashtag #YouvebeenDux Deadline – April 21, 2017

Pretty simple right? In this day and age, with a cell phone in your hand at all times, this should take mere seconds to complete.

Below are a few options for your submission.