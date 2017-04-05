Contest: Win the all new Fusion Fight Gear ‘Bloodsport’ Rashguard

I’m sure you’ve always wanted to unleash your inner Frank Dux, well now is your chance. If you want to win the slickest rashguard in the game, then look no further. We are giving you a chance to take home the all new Fusion Fight Gear ‘Bloodsport’ rashguard.
If you are ready like Dux was, then check out the contest details below.
ENTRY DETAILS
- Follow @MMASucka on Instagram/Twitter
- Follow @FusionFightGear on Instagram/Twitter
- Submit your best Frank Dux impression via either Instagram or Twitter along with the hashtag #YouvebeenDux
- Deadline – April 21, 2017
Pretty simple right? In this day and age, with a cell phone in your hand at all times, this should take mere seconds to complete.
Below are a few options for your submission.