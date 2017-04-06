On this sixty-fourth edition of Before The Battle, your three regulars are back in action following a three-week layoff from UFC competition. BloodyElbow.com’s Nick Baldwin, MMAFighting.com’s Jed Meshew, and MMASucka.com’s Wesley Riddle discuss and give their predictions for UFC 210 taking place this Saturday, April 8th from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

This is the promotion’s second hosted event in Buffalo, the first since the state of New York lifted its ban on professional mixed martial arts competition. The UFC’s first visit came in September of 1995 at UFC 7.

The main event for UFC 210 will see a rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship contested between current title holder Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony Johnson. Their first meeting occurred in May of 2015, with Cormier capturing the vacant belt following Jon Jones’ strip of gold. Cormier is looking for his second title defense, while Johnson is looking to add another victory to his brutal knockout streak.

In the co-main event, former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman hopes to rebound against the former DREAM and Strikeforce Champion Gegard Mousasi. Weidman has suffered back-to-back losses putting two lone losses in his 15-fight career. Mousasi rides a four fight win streak, scoring each victory throughout the 2016 calendar year.

Cynthia Calvillo will get her second back-to-back PPV slot, battling UFC newcomer Pearl Gonzalez. Long-time Mixed martial art competitors Patrick Cote and Thiago Alves will battle in the welterweight division, while former Bellator Lightweight Champion Will Brooks kicks off the main card against 17-fight UFC veteran Charles Oliveira.

Time marks for each fight preview from Before The Battle can be found underneath the video.

Time Marks – Before The Battle: UFC 210

Prior Event Recap (UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson) – 1:39

Early Preliminary Card – UFC Fight Pass (6:15pm ET – 3:15pm PT)

Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov – 4:17

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana – 7:39

Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green – 11:16

Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook – 15:55

Preliminary Card – Fox Sports 1 (8:00pm ET – 5:00pm PT)

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Blachowicz – 22:25

Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos – 28:04

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland – 31:51

Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre – 38:10

Main Card – PPV (10:00pm ET – 7:00pm PT)

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira – 44:04

Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote – 51:20

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez – 57:39

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi – 1:03:47

Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson – 1:18:39

“Fight of the Night” & “Performance of the Night” Predictions – 1:33:42

DraftKings Picks – 1:35:08

Closing Remarks – 1:36:55

