Brave 5 fight card announced featuring Indian heroes’ clash and international stars

Brave Combat Federation is ready to make its debut in India on April 22nd, and the fight card for the upcoming event looks stacked. The promotion released an eight-fight card, including several international names and basically every single Indian MMA hero out there.

In the co-main event, long-time MMA veteran and 2016 Indian Fighter of the year Abdul Muneer will face Gurdarshan “St. Lion” Mangat, one of the hottest prospects at Brave’s roster and the biggest Indian expatriate fighter. The bout is going to determine who’s India number one fighter and put an end to one of the fiercest rivalries in Indian sports currently.

The main event of the evening is an explosive international fight like India has never witnessed before. England’s Carl “The Bomber” Booth and Tahar “Fast Hands” Hadbi will square off in a welterweight match that will bring the winner closer to Brave’s inaugural belt.

Besides that, other international stars are among the announced bouts, like Brazilian veteran Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalvez, TUF Latin America contestant Alejandro “Pato” Martinez, Bahrain’s pride Hamza Kooheji, and former Middle Eastern champion Aziz Julaidan.

From India’s side, a selection of the finest mixed martial artists includes Brave veteran Mohammed Farhad, Goa’s idol Nelson Paes, IMMAF World Championship medalist Hardeep Rai, former Indian champion Bharat Khandare, and Indian MMA pioneer Chaitanya Gavali.