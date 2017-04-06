Hammer Radio: UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson Preview

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We’re on our way to UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 in Buffalo, and this episode we preview all of the fights on that card including the Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, and a must-see co-main event between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

Later in the show we discuss King Mo’s victory over Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 175, the announcement and implications of Bellator’s upcoming Pay Per View event at Madison Square Garden, and the results of last week’s Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2.

Check back later in the week for a bonus episode on location from Buffalo, including interviews with many of the fighters competing at UFC 210.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Main Photo: BUFFALO, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier interacts with media during the UFC 210 Ultimate Media Day inside the KeyBank Center on April 5, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)