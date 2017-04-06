This MMASucka.com exclusive podcast is back, with its latest edition–Sucka Shots 7. The focus of this latest show will be on Saturday’s UFC 210. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson.

The hook for each episode of the show is that we always have a guest on to talk about their connection with the sport of MMA, and then they help to analyze that weekend’s major event. For Sucka Shots 7 we had on one of the top amateur bantamweights in the northeastern part of the US. He has held titles for New York Fight Exchange, KTFO, and Aggressive Combat Championship. He is the 6-1 “Assassin,” Luis Gonzalez.

Sucka Shots 7: UFC 210 analysis with Luis Gonzalez

Host Jason Burgos and Luis talked about several topics, such as the difficulties of being an amateur fighter, getting fights with promoters, making the transition to becoming a pro, his upcoming final amateur bout on Saturday, and the tortures of weight-cutting.

After our chat we broke down the five main card fights for UFC 210. Featured on the PPV portion of the event are Will Brooks versus Charles Oliveira, Thiago Alves against Patrick Cote, and Cynthia Calvillo battling Pearl Gonzalez. The co-main event scrap pits Chris Weidman against Gegard Mousasi, which precedes the aforementioned Cormier and Johnson rematch.

You can follow Luis on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. You can also look up his fight this Saturday for Dead Serious MMA.

The song used for this podcast:

Artist- SK – Beats

Song – Positive Anthem

Distributor – Free Music Archive