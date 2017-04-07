Dana White says Gonzalez vs. Calvillo is on

By
Jeremy Brand
-
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: (L-R) Cynthia Calvillo and Pearl Gonzalez face off during the UFC 210 Ultimate Media Day inside the KeyBank Center on April 5, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

According to multiple news outlets, a UFC bout between Pearl Gonzalez and Cynthia Calvillo was removed from the UFC 212 fight card due to Gonzalez’s breast implants.

Many sites reported that NYSAC pulled the plug on the bout, as they wouldn’t allow a fighter to compete with implants.

Well, according to UFC President Dana White, the fight between Gonzalez and Calvillo is still on. He makes it clear to not listen to the media.

