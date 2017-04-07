Dana White says Gonzalez vs. Calvillo is on

According to multiple news outlets, a UFC bout between Pearl Gonzalez and Cynthia Calvillo was removed from the UFC 212 fight card due to Gonzalez’s breast implants.

Many sites reported that NYSAC pulled the plug on the bout, as they wouldn’t allow a fighter to compete with implants.

Well, according to UFC President Dana White, the fight between Gonzalez and Calvillo is still on. He makes it clear to not listen to the media.

STOP listening to web sites and whoever. If u don't hear it from us it's probably not true. THIS FIGHT IS ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/tnbzWyAz5w — Dana White (@danawhite) April 7, 2017

