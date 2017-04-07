Kelvin Gastelum pulled from UFC 212; UFC releases statement

Rising UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum was expected to take on Anderson Silva at UFC 212 on June 3. Unfortunately on April 6, Gastelum was informed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of a potential violation due to carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is known at THC.

UFC officials announced the potential failed test on their website.

Check out the full statement below:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Kelvin Gastelum of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation involving Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (“Carboxy-THC”) which is a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish, above the decision limit of 180 ng/mL, stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Gastelum, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Because the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) was the regulatory body overseeing the fight in Fortaleza and has licensing jurisdiction over Gastelum, USADA will work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Gastelum’s potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

As a result of the potential anti-doping violation against Gastelum, USADA has placed him under a provisional suspension. While the UFC Anti-Doping Policy affords Gastelum full and fair due process rights before any possible adjudication of his case, because of the proximity to Gastelum’s scheduled June 3rd bout against Anderson Silva, Gastelum is being removed from the card and a replacement is currently being sought.

Gastelum last fought at UFC Fight Night 106, when he was able to TKO Vitor Belfort in the very first round. The TUF 17 winner is riding a three-fight winning streak and is 2-0 after returning to middleweight.

UFC 212 goes down on June 3 from Rio de Janeiro and Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway is slated for the main event.