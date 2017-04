MMASucka’s UFC 210 staff picks

With Jon Jones still remaining on the sidelines, the two best active light heavyweights are up to battle once again.

UFC 210 goes down tonight, April 8th, in the city of Buffalo, New York for the second time in the prestigious promotion’s history. Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will rematch devastating striker Anthony Johnson in the main event. Their first meeting occurred in May of 2015, seeing Cormier take a third-round rear-naked choke victory and earning the vacant title following Jon Jones’ strip of the belt. Cormier has since earned two more victories over the likes of top contender Alexander Gustafsson and former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Johnson has put together an impressive streak of his own, earning three straight knockout victories with each earning him a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 210 below.

2017 Records following UFC Fight Night 107:

1. Nick Godin: 25-13

1. Mike Skytte: 25-13 (+1)

3. Wesley Riddle: 22-16

3. Jason Burgos: 22-16

5. Jeremy Brand: 21-17

6. Suraj Sukumar: 20-12

7. Davey Rudolph: 19-15 (+1)

8. Justin Pierrot: 17-17 (-1)

9. Davey Caplice: 13-10

10. Michael DeSantis: 6-7

11. Dan Cohen: 2-2

Daniel Cormier (18-1) vs. Anthony Johnson (22-5)

Jeremy Brand – Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Cormier via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Cormier via Round 2 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – Cormier via Round 3 Submission

Dan Cohen – Johnson via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Cormier: 3

Staff picking Johnson: 7

Chris Weidman (13-2) vs. Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2)

Jeremy Brand – Mousasi via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Mousasi via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte – Mousasi via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Weidman via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Weidman via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Mousasi via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Mousasi via Round 3 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Weidman via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Weidman via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Weidman via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Weidman via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Weidman: 6

Staff picking Mousasi: 5

Cynthia Calvillo (4-0) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (6-1)

Jeremy Brand – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Calvillo via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte – Calvillo via Round 3 Submission

Nick Godin – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Gonzalez via Round 2 Submission

Suraj Sukumar – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Gonzalez via Split Decision

Davey Rudolph – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Calvillo via Split Decision

Michael DeSantis – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Calvillo via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Calvillo: 9

Staff picking Gonzalez: 2

Thiago Alves (26-12) vs. Patrick Cote (24-10)

Jeremy Brand – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Alves via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Cote via Round 3 TKO

Davey Caplice – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Cote via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Alves via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Alves: 2

Staff picking Cote: 9

Will Brooks (18-2) vs. Charles Oliveira (21-7, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Brooks via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Brooks via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Oliveira via Round 1 Submission

Nick Godin – Brooks via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Brooks via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Oliveira via Round 3 Submission

Justin Pierrot – Brooks via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Oliveira via Round 2 Submission

Davey Caplice – Brooks via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – Brooks via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Brooks via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Brooks: 8

Staff picking Oliveira: 3

