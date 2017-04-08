UFC 210 Embedded All Episodes

UFC 210 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, taking place Saturday, April 8th live on Pay-Per-View.

Episode 1

On Episode 1 of UFC 210 Embedded, light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson runs outdoors in Florida and escorts another Rumble to a dog park. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier balances resistance and recovery in a swimming pool before lugging snacks to his daughter’s softball game. Middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi trains in Holland while his opponent, former champion Chris Weidman, endures April Fool’s Day.

Episode 2

On Episode 2 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman trains a new generation of fighters on his last day of training camp. Opponent Gegard Mousasi breaks down the matchup on a scenic drive to his Leiden gym. Light heavyweight title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson stays focused on his striking, as divisional champ Daniel Cormier packs up for a family trip to Buffalo.

Episode 3

On Episode 3 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman packs for his trip to Buffalo, then checks in with the help of entertaining teammate Gian Villante. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier travels in style to a Connecticut media day, where he has a tense exchange at ESPN with title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Weidman’s opponent Gegard Mousasi arrives in New York and begins his fight week duties.

Episode 4

On Episode 4 of UFC 210 Embedded, the stars of the event make their way to Ultimate Media Day, where opponents — including light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as well as middleweight foes Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi — talk the talk. Afterward, Mousasi grocery shops for his post-weigh-in celebration, while Johnson gets fitted for a suit he plans to wear as the promotion’s new champion.

Episode 5

On Episode 5 of UFC 210 Embedded, the event’s stars perform for fans at Open Workouts, and middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman receive gifts from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier makes his feelings about spectating former champion Jon Jones clear, then exchanges light-hearted unpleasantries with challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. As weigh-ins draw near, Team Alpha Male strawweight Cynthia Calvillo readies for her second fight in five weeks, while opponent Pearl Gonzalez visits Niagara Falls ahead of her Octagon debut.

Episode 6

On Episode 6 of UFC 210 Embedded, it’s a tense morning as the stars of the card hit their numbers at the official weigh-in: strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Pearl Gonzalez, middleweights Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Later that day, they face off once more in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-in.