The UFC makes a trip to Buffalo, New York on Saturday night at the KeyBank Center and we’ve got UFC 210 results for you all night long.

The main event is for the UFC light heavyweight championship, as kingpin Daniel Cormier takes on number one contender Anthony Johnson. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman steps back inside the Octagon against the red hot Gegard Mousasi.

The early preliminary card kicks off at 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the FOX Sports 1 preliminary card at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and the main card on PPV at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC 210 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson – light heavyweight championship

Gegard Mousasi vs. Chris Weidman

Cynthia Calvillo def. Pearl Gonzalez via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:45 of Round 3

Thiago Alves def. Patrick Cote via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Oliveira def. Will Brooks via Submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:30 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Myles Jury def. Mike De La Torre via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of Round 1

Kamaru Usman def. Sean Strickland via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Shane Burgos def. Charles Rosa via TKO (punches) at 1:59 of Round 3

Patrick Cummins def. Jan Blachowicz by Majority Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)

Gregor Gillespie def. Andrew Holbrook by Knockout (punches) at 0:21 of Round 1

Desmond Green def. Josh Emmett by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Irene Aldana by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Magomed Bibulatov def. Jenel Lausa by Unanimous Decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26)

