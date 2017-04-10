Sucka Voice Radio Episode 004: UFC 210 Recap

Dave and Jeremy are back for another episode of The Sucka Voice Radio Hour and this one is a doozy.
Prior to getting into things the two discuss the new Netflix television series ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’, as well as Murmur choking out Tita on one of Dave’s other shows.
The two then dive into all things UFC 210. The majority of the discussion revolves around the new ruleset and the fact that no one knew what was going on.
Sit back, relax and enjoy episode 4 of The Sucka Voice Radio Hour.
