Kornberger defends middleweight title vs. Miles Anstead at Unified MMA 31

EDMONTON — Brendan Kornberger will defend his Unified MMA Middleweight Championship against Miles Anstead in the co-main event of Unified 31, June 9 in Edmonton.

After beating Teddy Ash for the title in December, this is Kornberger’s first title defense, and the well-rounded, Vancouver-based freestyle fighter can’t think of a better challenger than Anstead, who brings a 10-1 record into battle.

“I’m stoked,” Kornberger, a proud owner of five KO wins, says with a smile. “Miles is the only Canadian middleweight ranked ahead of me not in the UFC, and I can’t wait to test myself against him. June 9 can’t come soon enough.”

“This will be a great show for everyone.”

On that point, Anstead agrees with the champ.

“It feels great to be able to finally fight at home in Edmonton,” Anstead, a winner of three straight, says. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Kornberger. He’s my biggest challenge yet, and I’m just excited to rise to the occasion.

“Don’t blink, man.”

Also; after nearly two years away from the cage, Edmonton’s “Big Bad” Stephen Beaumont tries to improve to 9-2 at the expense of 22-fight vet Dia Grant in welterweight action.

Unified 31, which goes down June 9 in Edmonton, will also feature Tristan Connelly as he defends his Unified MMA Lightweight Championship against UFC vet Shane “Shaolin” Campbell, as well as the returns of Aaron Bosiak, Nick Campbell, Christian Larsen, Pat Pytlick and Behreng Yousefi.

Tickets go on sale April 20 and will be available at www.UnifiedMMA.ca/tickets