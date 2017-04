MMA This Weekend (April 14 – 16)

We have a pretty big weekend of mixed martial arts action ahead of us.

On Saturday the UFC heads to Kansas City with an absolutely stacked, free card featuring Demetrious Johnson, Michelle Waterson, Rose Namajunas, and Ronaldo Souza, among others. Victory FC will also return this weekend, and they are bringing two-division champion Rob Emerson with them.

There is also some ridiculous action happening overseas as well! Bellator MMA heads to Budapest with an incredible bantamweight title fight between Eduardo Dantas and Leandro Higo. ACB returns with a rematch that of the best fight in the promotion’s history. South Korean-based promotion ROAD FC will return with a bantamweight title match-up between Soo Chul Kim and Min Woo Kim. Closing out the weekend will be the return of RIZIN Fighting Federation with a card featuring the debut of Top 10 flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi.

The weekend is stacked with great fights. There is plenty more on top of everything listed above. Get the full rundown below!

[4/14-4/15] – Australian FC 18 – Shanghai, China

–Main Card– (Night 1)

[ ] – Zhou Lin (0-0) vs. Masoumeh Togan (0-0)

–Main Card– (Night 2)

[ AFC Lightweight Championship ] – James Bishop (3-1) vs. Isaac Hardman (6-0)

] – Tetsuya Seki (6-6) vs. Nikos Trepca (3-2-1) [BW] – Arlene Blencowe (8-6) vs. Rhiannon Thompson (4-2)

[4/14] – Bellator 177 – Budapest, Hungary

–Main Card–

[ Bellator Bantamweight Title ] – Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)

] – Ádám Borics (9-0) vs. Anthony Taylor (1-2) [FLYW] – Lena Ovcynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)

–Preliminaries–

] – Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Michal Hořejší (5-2) [LW] – Mate Kertesz (3-1) vs. Patrick Szombat (1-2)

[4/14] – Island Fights 40 – Pensacola, Florida

–Main Card–

] – Brok Weaver (7-4) vs. Wanderley Camilo (7-6) [WW] – Ernest Mims (0-0) vs. Nate Porter (0-0)

[4/14] – Victory FC 56 – Omaha, Nebraska

–Main Card–

[ VFC Bantamweight Championship ] – Raufeon Stots (7-0) vs. Rob Emerson (19-11)

] – Ryan Leininger (1-1) vs. Zach Hughes (10-11) [Amateur LW] – Ben Wallingford (5-4) vs. Keith Phathaem (2-3)

[4/14] – LFA 9 – Shawnee, Oklahoma

–Main Card–

] – JR Coughran (3-0) vs. Daniel Carey (2-0) –Preliminaries–

] – AJ Nichols (0-0) vs. Joshua Anderson (1-0) [LW] – Kevin Goodin (1-0) vs. Billy Parvin (2-1)

[4/15] – ROAD FC 38 – Seoul, South Korea

–Main Card–

] – Hyung Seok Lee (13-9) vs. Kyung Pyo Kim (6-1) –Preliminaries–

] – Chan Sol Park (3-0) vs. Byung Ha Lim (0-4) [BW] – Yoon Jin Lee (1-2) vs. Sung Bin Hong (0-1)

[4/15] – ACB 57: Payback – Moscow, Russia

–Main Card–

] – Rustam Asuev (5-0) vs. David Cubas (17-6-3) [WW] – Yukinori Akazawa (1-2) vs. Ramazan Kurmagomedov (0-0)

[4/15] – CES 43 – Beverly, Massachusetts

–Main Card–

] – Connor Barry (3-0) vs. Andrew Osborne (6-10-1) [MW] – Justin Sumter (2-1) vs. Abe Pitrowski (6-2)

[4/15] – UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis – Kansas City, Missouri

–Main Card–

] – Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Renato Moicano (10-0-1) –TV Prelims–

] – Louis Smolka (11-3) vs. Tim Elliot (13-7-1) –Fight Pass Prelims–

] – Zak Cummings (20-5) vs. Nathan Coy (15-6) [BW] – Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-1) vs. Ketlen Vieira (7-0)

[4/16] – RIZIN 2017 in Yokohama: Sakura – Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

–Main Card–

[FW] – Tatsuya Kawajiri (35-11-2) vs. Anthony Birchak (12-3)

[HW] – Amir Aliakbari (5-1) vs. Geronimo Dos Santos (39-17)

[FLYW] – Kyoji Horiguchi (18-2) vs. Yuki Motoya (18-4)

[ATMW] – Rena Kubota (3-0) vs. Dóra Perjés (7-1)

[FLYW] – Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0) vs. Francesco Ghigliotti (0-0)

[HW] – Satoshi Ishii (14-7-1) vs. Heath Herring (28-15)

[198 lbs] – Reina Miura (2-0) vs. Jazzy Galbert (1-0)

[LW] – Yusuke Yachi (16-6) vs. Daron Cruickshank (18-6)

[ATMW] – Saori Ishioka (14-10) vs. Bestare Kicaj (2-0)

[ATMW] – Kanna Asakura (6-2) vs. Aleksandra Toncheva (0-0)

[FLYW] – Kizaemon Saiga (3-2) vs. Seiichiro Ito (11-1-2)