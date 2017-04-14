Dillon Danis and Mansher Khera suspended by Marcelo Garcia

In a day and age where social media is used in abundance, it seems clear to BJJ pioneer Marcelo Garcia that it isn’t always used properly. The New York black belt posted a 16-minute video on his YouTube page Thursday evening, where he asked two of his black belt, Dillon Danis and Mansher Khera to “take some time away from the academy.”

“I realize people was focused just on social media, was focused on other stuff that everyone is aware about — fame, stuff like that. And that really forced me to take a decision,” Garcia said in the video.’

Danis has become one of the most recognizable students of Garcia’s. He has won notable jiu-jitsu matches throughout his career and most recently become one of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s main training partners. Danis was signed by Bellator MMA earlier this year.

Khera’s most notable victory was his 2015 IBJJF No-Gi World silver medal. He was the first student of Garcia’s to go from white to black belt.

Garcia did not make the decision to have them “take some time off” himself. He consulted with coaches Paul Schreiner and Bernardo Faria.

