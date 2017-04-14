On Saturday evening, the UFC heads to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo and MMASucka.com will have UFC on FOX 24 results for you all night long.

The main event features the pound for pound king, Demetrious Johnson, as he puts his UFC flyweight title on the line against Wilson Reis. The two were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 201 in July of last year, however “Mighty Mouse” was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed training injury.

“The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson will step inside the Octagon in the co-main event against Rose Namajunas. The four fight main card is round out by middleweights Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker and featherweights Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens.

The big FOX portion of the card kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC on FOX 24 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis – Flyweight Championship

Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson

Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker

Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson vs. Alexander Volkov

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Patrick Williams

Bobby Green vs. Rashid Magomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)

Augusto Mendes vs. Aljamain Sterling

Devin Clark vs. Jake Collier

Andrew Sanchez vs. Anthony Smith

Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ketlen Vieira