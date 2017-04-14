On Saturday evening, the UFC heads to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo and MMASucka.com will have UFC on FOX 24 results for you all night long.
The main event features the pound for pound king, Demetrious Johnson, as he puts his UFC flyweight title on the line against Wilson Reis. The two were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 201 in July of last year, however “Mighty Mouse” was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed training injury.
“The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson will step inside the Octagon in the co-main event against Rose Namajunas. The four fight main card is round out by middleweights Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker and featherweights Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens.
The big FOX portion of the card kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Check out full UFC on FOX 24 results below.
MAIN CARD (FOX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis – Flyweight Championship
Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson
Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker
Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET)
Roy Nelson vs. Alexander Volkov
Tom Duquesnoy vs. Patrick Williams
Bobby Green vs. Rashid Magomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)
Augusto Mendes vs. Aljamain Sterling
Devin Clark vs. Jake Collier
Andrew Sanchez vs. Anthony Smith
Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings
Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ketlen Vieira