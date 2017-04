MMASucka’s UFC on FOX 24 staff picks

In an event that some are considering better than last weekend’s pay-per-view, UFC on FOX 24 goes down today on this Saturday, April 15th afternoon from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the main event, pound-for-pound king and current UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is looking for his record-tying 10th title defense against Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and seasoned competitor, Wilson Reis. Johnson has not lost a mixed martial arts battle in over six years, earning eleven straight victories with five coming by either TKO or submission. Reis, a former Bellator fighter and the former Elite XC bantamweight champion, rides a three-fight win streak coming in with a 6-2 record with the UFC.

The other three main card fights pack the potential as well, seeing former title challenger Rose Namajunas against former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson battle in the strawweight division. An extremely important middleweight battle between #3-ranked Jacare Souza and #6-ranked Robert Whittaker will be the second fight on the FOX card. Kicking off that main card is a clash between heavy-hitter Jeremy Stephens and the undefeated Renato Moicano at 155 pounds.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC on FOX 24 below.

2017 Records following UFC 210:

1. Mike Skytte: 28-15

2. Nick Godin: 26-17 (-1)

3. Wesley Riddle: 24-19

3. Suraj Sukumar: 24-13 (+3)

5. Jeremy Brand: 23-20

5. Jason Burgos: 23-20 (-2)

7. Davey Rudolph: 21-18

8. Justin Pierrot: 19-20

9. Davey Caplice: 14-14

10. Michael DeSantis: 8-10

11. Dan Cohen: 4-5

Demetrious Johnson (25-2-1) vs. Wilson Reis (22-6)

Jeremy Brand – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Johnson via Round 2 Submission

Nick Godin – Johnson via Round 4 TKO

Jason Burgos – Johnson via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Johnson via Round 4 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Johnson via Round 4 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Dan Cohen – Johnson via Unanimous Decision

Rose Namajunas (6-3) vs. Michelle Waterson (14-4)

Jeremy Brand – Namajunas via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Waterson via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte – Waterson via Round 3 TKO

Nick Godin – Namajunas via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Waterson via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Namajunas via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Namajunas via Split Decision

Davey Rudolph – Namajunas via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – Namajunas via Unanimous Decision

Dan Cohen – Waterson via Unanimous Decision

Jacare Souza (24-4, 1 NC) vs. Robert Whittaker (18-4)

Jeremy Brand – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Mike Skytte – Souza via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Jason Burgos – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Suraj Sukumar – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Justin Pierrot – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Dan Cohen – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Renato Moicano (10-0-1)

Jeremy Brand – Stephens via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Stephens via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte – Stephens via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Stephens via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Stephens via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Stephens via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Stephens via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Stephens via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – N/A

Michael DeSantis – Stephens via Round 1 TKO

Dan Cohen – Stephens via Round 2 TKO

