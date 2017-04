RIZIN 2017 in Yokohama Live Results

In the early hours of Sunday morning, RIZIN is back live from Yokohama, Japan.

The main event features Japanese great Tatsuya Kawajiri return to action as he welcomes Anthony Birchak to RIZIN FF. The co-main event features two heavyweight titans in the form of Iran’s Amir Aliakbari and Brazil’s Geronimo Dos Santos.

Also on the card; Top 10 flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi makes his highly anticipated debut vs. Yuki Motoya. Striking prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa returns to action. And UFC-veteran Heath Herring returns to take on Japanese Olympian Satoshi Ishii. UFC-vet Daron Cruickshank also returns to action.

Check out the full 11-fight card below. The event kicks off at 2 a.m. ET live on FITE TV!