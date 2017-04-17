Elite Prospect Tom Duquesnoy Wins By Knockout In UFC Debut

French prospect Tom Duquesnoy made his long-awaited UFC debut on Saturday knocking out Patrick Williams in the second round.

Duquesnoy entered the contest as MMASucka’s #1 prospect.

It was a little bit of a shaky start for the Frenchman who was hit with some big shots in the first round but never seemed fazed. Eventually he got comfortable and started to cut off the octagon and landed huge short elbows crumbling Williams at the bell.

Many wondered if the fight had been stopped as it went to commercial break on the live broadcast but when the feed came back the fight resumed. The fight arguably should have been stopped as Williams was on wobbly legs and had eaten some crushing shots.

Duquesnoy quickly finished Williams early in the second round with another short elbow followed by a punch to the grounded fighter.

Even though Duquesnoy got the stoppage victory, it wasn’t the greatest debut. Perhaps octagon jitters played a big part, but early on Williams had a lot of success landing some big shots.

Had Williams not gassed himself out in the first round it would have been interesting to see how the fight played out. But this is definitely not the fault of Duquesnoy, he did his job and also showed he has a great chin.

Now that the Fire Kid has a UFC win under his wraps, we’re going to have to see this guys game really grow if he’s going to live up to the potential many expect of him.

He has the skills, and he has the right team behind him at Greg Jackson/Mike Winklejohn’s. Under the tutelage of those guys and the likes of Brandon Gibson, this guy should only get better.

With Francis Ngannou’s quick rise into the Heavyweight elite and now Duqesnoy’s debut, perhaps the UFC is going to see a French Revolution of their own.

