The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 108

UFC Fight Night 108 is here, and it’s time to once again help some poor souls. This week we have two veterans who still haven’t figured out the idea of unique, interesting walkout music will help further identify them. One, in fact, is a repeat offender. So I, as MMASucka.com’s resident board-certified musicologist, am here to help. I will offer them suggestions to help them recapture the crowd’s interest and not walkout to over-used songs. Without further ado, here we go.

Diego Sanchez

What he walked out to last: “Adagio for Strings” – Tiesto

What he should walk out to next: “Heroes of our Time” – Dragonforce

Diego Sanchez, the man known essentially for his manic personality and litany of nicknames, has one thing that doesn’t stand out: His choice of walkout. A house remix of the depressive classical piece “Adagio for Strings,” it’s not unique enough to cut it as good walk-out music. No, a guy who has what seems to be untreated mania needs something more upbeat and crazy. Given his latest nickname change to “Corzaon de Leon“, perhaps something more heroic, like Dragonforce’s “Heroes of our Time” would be a better option for Sanchez. Listen below.

Jake Ellenburger

What he walked out to last: “300 Violin Orchestra” – Jorge Quintero

What he should walk out to next: “O Fortuna” – Carl Orff

Well, Jake Ellenberger is making his second trip to the Walkout Consultant. This is because he continues to use the same “300 Violin Orchestra” song that many others are using. Since he didn’t take to Coheed and Cambria last time, perhaps he needs to be directed to something more classical. Carl Orff’s “O Fortuna” is one of the great pieces of contemporary classical music, and is instantly recognizable once it starts. It also has a lot more “oomph” than “300 Violin Orchestra.” listen below.

