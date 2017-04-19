WSOF changes name to Professional Fighters League

In somewhat shocking news, World Series of Fighting is no more. But that doesn’t mean the organization has gone down the drain. In fact it could be bigger than ever. The promotion known as WSOF will now be called Professional Fight League.

The President of WSOF, Ray Sefo, sent the following letter to the fighters who are currently on the organizations roster.

“Dear Fighters,

As many of you know, a new ownership group purchased the World Series of Fighting a few months ago with the aim of putting fighters first and evolving the sport of mixed martial arts. Today I am proud and excited to tell you about those changes.

First: our new name. We are announcing the Professional Fighters League. We believe bringing a league format to MMA elevates it so it can proudly sit alongside other professional sports leagues.

Your are all professional fighters and a league will provide increased and equitable financial opportunities.

Starting in January 2018, we will bring a proven sports format to MMA through regular season, playoff, and championship fights. Fighters will compete across seven weight classes until a champion for each is crowned. Our new league will give every fighter an equal opportunity to compete. No politics, no games. Your ability and skill, and wins, and losses in the Decagon on a world stage will determine the champion.

Professional Fighters League will be fighters-first, and has established a three-point promise to fighters in the league.

Every fighters will have regular fights, no less than three scheduled per year. Every fighters will receive a regular paycheck each month. Every fighter will have the opportunity to become champion.

I have been a fighter, a world champion, a coach, and a mentor to many of you. Today marks a new milestone in this sport we all love. I am thrilled and honored to launch this new MMA league alongside Carlos Silva and our fantastic staff.

We will be reaching out with more details in the coming months about the upcoming season. I’m looking forward to the debut of the Professional Fighters League in January 2018. May the best fighters win

Sincerely,

Ray Sefo”

According to the Washington Post:

“A group of area businesspeople and sports titans, headed by the former chair of the DC2024 Summer Olympics bid, expect to launch a mixed martial arts league in January, featuring a $10 million prize pool and $1 million cash payouts to individual champions, according to people familiar with the plans.

The new Professional Fighters League, which will aim to go head-to-head against the Ultimate Fighting Championship and other MMA circuits, will be headquartered in the District and could hold some events in the metro area.”

According to reports, the inaugural season will run for ten months and will feature seven different weight classes. Each of the fighters will compete three times during the season and each tournament winner will be crowned the champion and win a one million dollar prize purse.

Ray Sefo and Carlos Silva will continue with PFL.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on the Professional Fighters League and all your MMA coverage.