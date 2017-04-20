Hammer Radio: Swanson vs Lobov Preview and More

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov takes place this weekend, as Cub Swanson returns to action for the first time since his Fight of The Year contending victory last December. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview the entire event, including the somewhat surprising main event, as well as fights featuring long-term UFC veterans like Diego Sanchez, Joe Lauzon, Jake Ellenberger, and more.

In the second half of the show we look back at the results of last weekend’s UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Reis, and briefly discuss the recent happenings from the past week in MMA.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio #346: Swanson vs Lobov Preview and More

