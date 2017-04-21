Aaron Pico gets opponent for Bellator MMA debut at MSG

Bellator MMA has finalized it’s Bellator MSG pay-per-view card with a fight featuring arguably the hottest prospect in the entire sport right now.

20-year-old wrestling sensation Aaron Pico will make the jump to MMA when he takes on former RFA title-challenger Zach Freeman at Madison Square Garden.

The announcement was first made by MMA Fighting.

A former FILA world and national level wrestling champion, Pico signed with Bellator MMA back in 2014 and since then we have all wondered when he would debut, and who against. Along with his extensive wrestling background, Pico is also an amateur Golden Gloves champion. Pico is a product of the well-known American Kickboxing Academy. AKA’s ‘Crazy’ Bob Cook has famously referred to Pico as “the greatest MMA prospect” he has ever seen.

To the surprise of many, Pico will not be getting a cakewalk in his debut. He will face Missouri’s Zach Freeman (8-2) who enters the bout coming off of a 25-minute RFA lightweight title challenge late last year against Thiago Moisés. Prior to this, “The Altar Boy” had made quick work of Zac Kelly in Rumble Time Promotions.

Both men will be making their debut on a massive card in the form of Bellator MSG which will air live on pay-per-view June 24th. This fight will kick off a PPV which features Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione, Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin, and Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus.

The prelim portion of the card, which will be referred to as Bellator 180, will be headlined by a light heavyweight title eliminator between a debuting Ryan Bader and “King Mo”.

