MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 109 staff picks

This may not be the best card we have ever seen, or of a main event, but mixed martial arts is a crazy sport.

UFC Fight Night 108 takes place today, April 22nd, from the Bridgestone Arena in the promotion’s third trip to Nashville, Tennessee. In the main event, current ranked #4 featherweight in the world Cub Swanson is hoping to earn a fourth straight victory where he steps in against training partner of Conor McGregor and competitor on season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter Artem Lobov.

In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta makes his return to the cage to battle intense veteran Diego Sanchez the lightweight division. Finishing specialists Ovince Saint Preux and Marcos Rogerio de Lima at light heavyweight, and John Dodson and Eddie Wineland at flyweight will battle on the main card. The two openers include a lightweight scrap between Joe Lauzon and Stevie Ray, and a middleweight clash with Jake Ellenberger and Mike Perry.

This six-fight main card starts at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) on Fox Sports 1.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 108 below.

2017 Records following UFC on Fox 24:

1. Mike Skytte: 29-18

2. Nick Godin: 28-19

3. Suraj Sukumar: 26-15 (+1)

4. Wesley Riddle: 25-22 (-1)

4. Jeremy Brand: 25-22 (+1)

6. Jason Burgos: 24-23 (-1)

7. Davey Rudolph: 23-20

8. Justin Pierrot: 21-22

9. Davey Caplice: 14-14

10. Michael DeSantis: 9-13

11. Dan Cohen: 5-8

Cub Swanson (24-7) vs. Artem Lobov (14-12-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Swanson via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – N/A

Jason Burgos – Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Swanson via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Swanson via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Swanson via Round 1 TKO

Al Iaquinta (12-3-1) vs. Diego Sanchez (29-9)

Jeremy Brand – Iaquinta via Round Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Iaquinta via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Sanchez via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – N/A

Jason Burgos – Iaquinta via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Iaquinta via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Sanchez via Split Decision

Davey Caplice – Iaquinta via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Iaquinta via Unanimous Decision

Ovince Saint Preux (19-10) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (15-5-1)

Jeremy Brand – Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – N/A

Jason Burgos – Saint Preux via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Saint Preux via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – De Lima via Split Decision

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Saint Preux via Round 1 TKO

John Dodson (19-8) vs. Eddie Wineland (23-11-1)

Jeremy Brand – Dodson via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Dodson via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Dodson via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – N/A

Jason Burgos – Dodson via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Dodson via Round 2 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Dodson via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Dodson via Split Decision

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Dodson via Round 2 TKO

Joe Lauzon (27-13) vs. Stevie Ray (20-6)

Jeremy Brand – Lauzon via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Ray via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Lauzon via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Lauzon via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Ray via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Lauzon via Round 3 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Lauzon via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Ray via Unanimous Decision

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Lauzon via Unanimous Decision

Jake Ellenberger (31-12) vs. Mike Perry (9-1)

Jeremy Brand – Ellenberger via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Ellenberger via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Ellenberger via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Perry via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Perry via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Ellenberger via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Perry via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – Perry via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis – N/A

Dan Cohen – Perry via Round 3 TKO

