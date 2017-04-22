UFC takes to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and we will have UFC Fight Night 108 live results all night long.
The main event features a battle in the featherweight division, as Cub Swanson takes on Artem Lobov. Veteran Diego Sanchez squares off against Al Iaquinta in the evening’s co-main event.
The six-fight main card is rounded out by Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry.
Results will start flowing in at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, with the big main card beginning on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.
Check out full UFC Fight Night 108 results below.
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov
Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland
Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray
Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Thales Leites vs. Sam Alvey
Dustin Ortiz vs. Brandon Moreno
Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride
Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois
Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor
Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell
