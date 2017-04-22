UFC takes to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and we will have UFC Fight Night 108 live results all night long.

The main event features a battle in the featherweight division, as Cub Swanson takes on Artem Lobov. Veteran Diego Sanchez squares off against Al Iaquinta in the evening’s co-main event.

The six-fight main card is rounded out by Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland, Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray and Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry.

Results will start flowing in at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, with the big main card beginning on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 108 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov

Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland

Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray

Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Thales Leites vs. Sam Alvey

Dustin Ortiz vs. Brandon Moreno

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride

Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois

Bryan Barberena vs. Joe Proctor

Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell

MAIN IMAGE: