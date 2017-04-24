Staff MMA Rankings for April 2017

These MMA rankings were formulated by six members of the MMASucka staff. The contributors to these staff rankings can be found at the bottom of this page.

Our rankings will be uploaded the 15th day of each month, January through December. For this month, our MMA rankings are up to date as of April 19th, 2017. These rankings are posted on the 19th rather than the 15th so staff had time to update their rankings after events that occurred on both April 15th (UFC on FOX 24) and April 16th (RIZIN). An updated rankings list will be posted on the 15th of May, a little less than one month from now.

The rankings cover the entire span of fighters competing in mixed martial arts around the world, not a single promotion. Fighters will be ranked from 1-10, seeing the highest-voted ranked at the number one slot.

The numbers located beside each fighter will show the tallied number of votes received by each individual. For example: Heavyweight Stipe Miocic was ranked number one out of ten by all six of our contributing staff members for this month. Therefore, his total number located beside his name is six (1+1+1+1+1+1 = 6). This formula applies to each division below.

Click here if you are interested to see how our rankings looked last month in March of 2017.

(+#) = increase in rankings from prior month*

(-#) = decrease in rankings from prior month*

(NPR) = Not Previously Ranked from prior month*

Heavyweight division, 265 lbs.

1. Stipe Miocic — 6

2. Fabricio Werdum — 16

3. Cain Velasquez — 19

4. Junior dos Santos — 24

5. Alistair Overem — 25

6. Francis Ngannou — 40 (+1)

7. Ben Rothwell — 42 (-1)

8. Derrick Lewis — 46

9. Vitaly Minakov — 58

10. Mark Hunt — 60

Fighters also receiving votes: Blagoy Ivanov (63), Alexander Volkov (63)

Light Heavyweight division, 205 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier — 9

2. Jon Jones — 11

3. Phil Davis — 27 (+1)

4. Alexander Gustafsson — 28 (+2)

5. Ryan Bader — 30

6. Jimi Manuwa — 31 (+2)

7. Glover Teixeira — 33

8. Misha Cirkunov — 51 (+1)

9. Shogun Rua — 55 (+1)

10. King Mo — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Corey Anderson (62), Volkan Oezdemir (65)

Middleweight division, 185 lbs.

1. Michael Bisping — 6

2. Yoel Romero — 13

3. Gegard Mousasi — 20 (+1)

4. Luke Rockhold — 22 (-1)

5. Robert Whittaker — 31 (+3)

6. Chris Weidman — 37

7. Jacare Souza — 42 (-1)

8. Kelvin Gastelum — 47 (-1)

9. Anderson Silva — 59 (NPR)

10. David Branch — 60 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Mamed Khalidov (61), Derek Brunson (64)

Welterweight division, 170 lbs.

1. Tyron Woodley — 6

2. Stephen Thompson — 15

3. Demian Maia — 16

4. Robbie Lawler — 29 (+1)

5. Rory MacDonald — 3 (-1)

6. Douglas Lima — 39

7. Carlos Condit — 44

8. Jorge Masvidal — 46

9. Lorenz Larkin — 50

10. Ben Askren — 61

Fighters also receiving votes: Andre Koreskhov (63), Jon Fitch (64), Donald Cerrone (64), Neil Magny (64)

Lightweight division, 155 lbs.

1. Conor McGregor — 6

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov — 14

3. Tony Ferguson — 16

4. Michael Chandler — 31 (+1)

5. Eddie Alvarez — 32 (-1)

6. Rafael dos Anjos — 36 (-1)

7. Nate Diaz — 43 (+1)

8. Edson Barboza — 48 (-1)

9. Michael Johnson — 52

10. Justin Gaethje — 56

Fighters also receiving votes: Michael Chiesa (63), Dustin Poirier (64)

Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Jose Aldo — 6

2. Max Holloway — 12

3. Frankie Edgar — 19

4. Cub Swanson — 29

5. Ricardo Lamas — 32

6. Daniel Straus — 41

7. Chan Sung Jung — 50

8. Patricio Freire — 51 (-1)

9. Yair Rodriguez — 54 (NPR)

10. Doo Ho Choi — 59 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Marat Gafurov (60), Brian Ortega (60), Renato Moicano (64), Pat Curran (65)

Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Cody Garbrandt — 6

2. Dominick Cruz — 13

3. TJ Dillashaw — 20

4. Marlon Moraes — 29

5. Jimmie Rivera — 32 (+1)

6. John Lineker — 37 (-1)

7. Eduardo Dantas — 46

8. Raphael Assuncao — 46

9. Bibiano Fernandes — 55

10. John Dodson — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Thomas Almeida (62), Darrion Caldwell (63), Leandro Higo (64), Reece McLaren (64), Bryan Caraway (65)

Flyweight division, 125 lbs.

1. Demetrious Johnson — 6

2. Joseph Benavidez — 12

3. Henry Cejudo — 19

4. Kyoji Horiguchi — 24

5. Ray Borg — 42 (+1)

6. Jussier Formiga — 46 (-1)

7. Magomed Bibulatov — 47 (+1)

7. Tim Elliott — 47 (+3)

9. Wilson Reis — 49 (-3)

10. Sergio Pettis — 50 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Ian McCall (63), Alexandre Pantoja (63), Brandon Moreno (63), Tatsumitsu Wada (65), Louis Smolka (65), Dustin Ortiz (65)

Women’s Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Cris Cyborg — 6

2. Germaine de Randamie — 12

3. Megan Anderson — 25 (+1)

4. Holly Holm — 26 (-1)

5. Julia Budd — 29

6. Charmaine Tweet — 43 (+2)

7. Alexis Dufresne — 45 (+2)

8. Lina Lansberg — 46 (-1)

9. Arlene Blencowe — 50 (+1)

10. Daria Ibragimova — 54 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Gabrielle Holloway (61), Latoya Walker (65)

Women’s Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Amanda Nunes — 6

2. Valentina Shevchenko — 12

3. Raquel Pennington — 20

4. Julianna Pena — 29

5. Cat Zingano — 38

6. Ronda Rousey — 43

6. Sara McMann — 43

6. Tonya Evinger — 43 (+2)

9. Holly Holm — 53 (NPR)

10. Liz Carmouche — 56

Fighters also receiving votes: Marion Reneau (58), Bethe Correia (63), Yana Kunitskaya (64)

Women’s Strawweight division, 115 lbs.

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — 6

2. Jessica Andrade — 16 (+1)

3. Claudia Gadelha — 18 (-1)

4. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — 25 (+1)

5. Rose Namajunas — 28 (+1)

6. Michelle Waterson — 36 (-2)

7. Tecia Torres — 44

8. Carla Esparza — 48

9. Angela Hill — 56

10. Randa Markos — 60

Fighters also receiving votes: Paige VanZant (62), Felice Herrig (64), Mizuki Inoue (65)

MMA Sucka Ranking Contributors

Wesley Riddle

Mike Skytte

Jeremy Brand

Davey Caplice

Nick Baldwin

Suraj Sukumar

MAIN IMAGE: