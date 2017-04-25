Nikita Krylov slated to face Emanuel Newton at EFN 67

24-year-old Ukrainian light heavyweight Nikita Krylov has received an opponent for his EFN debut in the form of former Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Emanuel Newton.

The bout was announced on Polish site mmarocks.

Krylov vs. Newton

Krylov (21-5) was recently released from the UFC despite having a 6-3 record in the promotion. After a five-fight win/finish streak that saw him stop the likes of Ed Herman and Francimar Barroso, Krylov’s run was halted at the hands of Misha Cirkunov at UFC 206 in Toronto last December. Following the submission loss, Krylov was shockingly released.

Newton (26-12-1) was a Bellator MMA mainstay from 2012 to 2016, having won the light heavyweight title in 2014. Following three-straight losses to some of the best light heavies the promotion has to offer, Newton was let go in early 2016. After a solid win over Matt Baker in Canada, he has since lost two in a row. In late-2016 he was defeated by Evgeny Erokhin in Platforma S-70 and just last month he lost his EFN debut to Artur Astakhov.

The only other bout announced for the EFN 67 card on June 2 is the main event. A heavyweight fight between the undefeated Vitaly Minakov and the debuting Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva.

