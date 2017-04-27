Sucka Voice Radio Episode 005

Dave and Jeremy are back after a one week hiatus for episode five of Sucka Voice Radio.

Prior to going over some of the news, the two hosts banter back and forth about injuries and what’s been going on over the past couple of weeks.

Then the news. Dave and Jeremy talk about UFC on FOX 24, UFC Fight Night 108, Georges St-Pierre and much more.

