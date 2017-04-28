Mohammad Fakhreddine promises second round KO of former UFC fighter at Brave 6

Lebanon’s Mohammad Fakhreddine made his Brave debut at the end of March and put on a show, beating Anderson Silva’s sparring partner Vinícius Cruz with a second round TKO. He’s predicting a similar result for his upcoming matchup against former UFC fighter Leonardo Mafra at Brave 6, this Saturday, in Kazakhstan.

“I don’t really worry about him, and what he brings to the table. I only worry about me, about what I can do to him. I like to knock people out and that’s what I’ll be looking for, but I’m ready to go for 15 minutes. I want this to be an exciting fight, but I don’t see it going the distance. I think I’m going to be able to knock him out on the second round”, Fakhreddine predicted.

With nine wins and only one defeat on his professional record, and widely recognized as Middle East’s pound for pound best fighter, the Welterweight phenom will only have 29 days between fights. Fakhreddine guarantees the quick turnaround is not a worry and is looking to build momentum, after bowing out of his originally scheduled Brave debut at the event’s inaugural show last year with an injury.

“I came out of my last fight with no injuries, and I wanted to get right back in there. Facing an athlete like Leonardo, with UFC experience and training with great names, is a great opportunity for me. I’m ready, my physical levels are off the charts and the only thing that I’m slightly worried about is the weight cut. But I’m ready to put on a show, for sure”, Fakhreddine said.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.