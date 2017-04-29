Battlefield Fight League returns to Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino and we have BFL 48 live results all night long for your viewing pleasure.

Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar steps back in the cage for the main event against his toughest test to date Joe Yager. In the co-main event, Tylor Nicholson makes his pro debut in a grudge match against Revolution MMA’s Craig Maclean.

The vacant amateur lightweight title is up for grabs, as Gwyn Berry takes on Matt Lepper.

If you are unable to get to the fights this evening, make sure you order the PPV at BFLPPV.com or just keep up with our results here.

Check out the full BFL 48 fight card below.

FIGHT CARD

Arjan Bhullar vs. Joe Yager

Craig Maclean vs. Tylor Nicholson

Jared Revel vs. Joe LeVasseur

Yannick Paré vs. Micah Todd

Gwyn Berry vs. Matt Lepper – Amateur Lightweight Title

Herbert Moon vs. Jonathan Dubois

Paul Cowie vs. Logan Demings

Vincent Thom vs. Cameron Lane

Sam Ameresh vs. Lee Shawcross

Lupita Godínez vs. Ashlee Jarvis

Gurshan Singh vs. Kevin Medeiros

MUAY THAI

Dan Olson vs. James Sebunyana

Amir Ghassemi vs. Blaine Whiting

Oscar Rodriguez vs. Nick Smeader

Victor Dodge vs. Taren Bir

Gerry La Vallee vs. Matt Pcowicz