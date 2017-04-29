Battlefield Fight League returns to Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino and we have BFL 48 live results all night long for your viewing pleasure.
Heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar steps back in the cage for the main event against his toughest test to date Joe Yager. In the co-main event, Tylor Nicholson makes his pro debut in a grudge match against Revolution MMA’s Craig Maclean.
The vacant amateur lightweight title is up for grabs, as Gwyn Berry takes on Matt Lepper.
If you are unable to get to the fights this evening, make sure you order the PPV at BFLPPV.com or just keep up with our results here.
Check out the full BFL 48 fight card below.
FIGHT CARD
Arjan Bhullar vs. Joe Yager
Craig Maclean vs. Tylor Nicholson
Jared Revel vs. Joe LeVasseur
Yannick Paré vs. Micah Todd
Gwyn Berry vs. Matt Lepper – Amateur Lightweight Title
Herbert Moon vs. Jonathan Dubois
Paul Cowie vs. Logan Demings
Vincent Thom vs. Cameron Lane
Sam Ameresh vs. Lee Shawcross
Lupita Godínez vs. Ashlee Jarvis
Gurshan Singh vs. Kevin Medeiros
MUAY THAI
Dan Olson vs. James Sebunyana
Amir Ghassemi vs. Blaine Whiting
Oscar Rodriguez vs. Nick Smeader
Victor Dodge vs. Taren Bir
Gerry La Vallee vs. Matt Pcowicz