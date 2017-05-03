BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

3. Island Adventures

BFL 7 and BFL 8 had a different feel to them, in a completely different environment–Vancouver Island.

The promotion made its way across the seas on a Ferry to Nanaimo, British Columbia for their next two shows on March 26 2011 and May 28 2011. They were titled “Invasion” and “Island Beatdown.”

There were multiple reasons for the promotion to head to Nanaimo, but one of the drawing factors was professional MMA. The mainland was not able to hold pro fights, but the Island was, so BFL embarked on the Frank Crane Arena.

Both cards featured current TUF: Redemption competitor Jesse “JT Money” Taylor in the main event.

At BFL 7, Taylor took on Clay Davidson and earned a unanimous decision victory. Other notable names on the BFL 7 fight card were Daniel Swain, Michael Hill and current UFC fighter Michael Chiesa.

Also on the BFL 7 card were two infamous fights. First there was the bout between Marcus “Lelo” Aurelio and Ken Tran, which was all kinds of excitement. It had capoeira action from Aurelio and highlight reel kicks from Tran. The second was not due to the excitement, but it was the co-main event between Roy Bradshaw and Graham Spencer. In unfortunate circumstances, the cage door fell open when Spencer attempted a double leg takedown and the bout was ruled a no-contest immediately after.

Two former UFC fighters took to the cage in the main event at BFL 8, as Taylor took on veteran Denis Kang. Taylor was able to finish Kang with a first round rear-naked choke. Other notables on the card were the first BFL champ Jacen Brooks in his pro debut, Ryan Chiappe beat Bill Fraser, Gurdarshan Mangat finished Mark Delgado, Micah Brakefield won a split decision over Jer Kornelsen and Chris Day D’arce choked Eli Wyse on the prelims.

These two cards set the tone for a very illustrious pro division within the BFL banner.

